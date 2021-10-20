$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will announce $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $7.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $7.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.62.

Shares of ROK traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.10. 1,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,979. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $230.68 and a 12 month high of $327.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,868 shares of company stock worth $2,757,491 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,146.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $511,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

