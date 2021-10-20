10,000 Shares in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Acquired by Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Evolus by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Evolus by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 29.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evolus alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $8.12. 3,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,705. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.43.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vikram Malik sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $125,601.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and have sold 2,762,335 shares valued at $26,455,493. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.