$111.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post $111.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.20 billion to $116.00 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $96.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $475.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $469.76 billion to $484.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $563.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $549.82 billion to $583.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $29.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,415.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,353.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,379.54. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $2,987,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

