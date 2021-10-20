1,328 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 107.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.13, for a total value of $5,026,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,099,892.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total transaction of $2,996,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,191,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,396,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,250 shares of company stock valued at $137,245,505. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.97. The company had a trading volume of 48,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,577,570. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.49 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $134.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.