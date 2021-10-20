1,370 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.39.

ETN stock opened at $161.48 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $101.52 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

