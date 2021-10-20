13D Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

13D Management LLC cut its holdings in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after buying an additional 158,880 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Veoneer in the first quarter valued at about $46,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 428.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 778,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after acquiring an additional 37,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

VNE traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,949. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.51. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $31.30 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Mizuho cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Danske cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veoneer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

