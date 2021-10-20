13D Management LLC Lowers Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

13D Management LLC cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. LKQ comprises approximately 3.7% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in LKQ by 22.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in LKQ by 59.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 539,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 40.1% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 10.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,387,000 after purchasing an additional 540,003 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. Truist increased their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,769. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.