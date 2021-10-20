$143.43 Million in Sales Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will post $143.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.01 million. GreenSky reported sales of $142.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $540.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $537.05 million to $548.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $608.43 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $618.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%.

GSKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 41,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,173. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter worth about $1,985,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GreenSky by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,510 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky during the first quarter worth about $62,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in GreenSky by 26.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GreenSky by 47.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

