$146.68 Million in Sales Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post sales of $146.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.83 million to $151.40 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $109.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $554.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $543.44 million to $567.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $638.98 million, with estimates ranging from $583.10 million to $695.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,845. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.91. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $59.72. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

