160 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Bought by Boit C F David

Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in MSCI by 37.6% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in MSCI by 249.3% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 10.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total transaction of $1,510,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded down $11.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $619.41. 652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,732. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $627.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.64. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $667.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.43.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

