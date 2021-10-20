171 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,586.18. 2,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,879. The stock has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -31,825.20 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,773.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,596.97. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,192.14 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,938.35.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

