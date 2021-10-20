$199.41 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to announce $199.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.80 million and the highest is $205.68 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $130.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $742.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $727.70 million to $753.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $964.95 million, with estimates ranging from $922.40 million to $995.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.96. 1,457,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,518. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.78 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.30. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.