$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will post $2.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $7.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUN. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 87.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,587.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after buying an additional 3,020,373 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after buying an additional 2,601,248 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,439,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 672.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,188,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after buying an additional 1,034,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,906. Huntsman has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $33.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

