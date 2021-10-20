$2.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to post $2.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.52 billion. Raymond James posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year sales of $9.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $9.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.31 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion.

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.85.

Shares of RJF opened at $100.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.66. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $101.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

