$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report $2.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the lowest is $2.18 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $10.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $11.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.54 billion to $12.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

WLK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $100.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average is $91.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.