$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report $2.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the lowest is $2.18 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $10.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $11.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.54 billion to $12.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

WLK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $100.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average is $91.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

