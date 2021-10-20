$22.61 Billion in Sales Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post $22.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.45 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $21.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $95.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.46 billion to $95.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $97.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.78 billion to $99.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Parcel Service.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.34 and a 200-day moving average of $197.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.