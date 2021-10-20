28,000 Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Maximus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Maximus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.32. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In related news, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $510,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,406 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

