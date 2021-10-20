2,844 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 616,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,071,000 after purchasing an additional 109,439 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 514.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 36,820 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 533.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 30,718 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

