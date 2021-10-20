2,847 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Bought by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $3,653,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $1,518,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $66,062,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI opened at $104.57 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.30.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.