$29.20 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to report sales of $29.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.40 million and the lowest is $29.01 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $30.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $121.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $122.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $130.16 million, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $137.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

LTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

NYSE:LTC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.76. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the second quarter worth $32,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the third quarter worth $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

