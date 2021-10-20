2,963 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Archetype Wealth Partners

Archetype Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 113,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 3,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Securities upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $112.30. The company had a trading volume of 398,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,198. The firm has a market cap of $217.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

