$3.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post sales of $3.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.68 billion and the lowest is $3.51 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $14.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $14.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $15.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,804,000 after buying an additional 253,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after acquiring an additional 345,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,395,000 after purchasing an additional 76,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,420,000 after purchasing an additional 88,248 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.76. 4,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,931. The company has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $192.29 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

