$310.72 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to post sales of $310.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $310.20 million to $311.00 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $284.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.38 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $129,123.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $37,583.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,274 shares of company stock worth $483,437. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 111,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 961,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,994. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

