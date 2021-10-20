$38.67 Million in Sales Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to announce sales of $38.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.90 million and the lowest is $38.44 million. Broadwind reported sales of $54.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $148.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.71 million to $148.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $180.68 million, with estimates ranging from $179.16 million to $182.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.25). Broadwind had a net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.42 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWEN. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

BWEN remained flat at $$3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 386,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,197. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadwind by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 18.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 56,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter valued at $689,000. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.