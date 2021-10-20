39,845 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 39,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,395,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,956,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,305,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.64.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

OGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.