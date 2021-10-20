41,700 Shares in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 206.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,593 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter worth $54,581,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth $27,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 83.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,893 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 884,258 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ORGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,771.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 57.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.