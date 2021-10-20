4,187 Shares in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Bought by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $341,594,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $109.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.60. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $116.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

