47,908 Shares in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

NYSE:DNMR opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $66.30. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02 and a beta of -0.19.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

