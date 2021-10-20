$48.02 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will post sales of $48.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.76 million and the highest is $48.35 million. Ooma posted sales of $42.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $189.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.50 million to $190.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $206.96 million, with estimates ranging from $202.70 million to $210.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OOMA shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,765,000 after acquiring an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 312,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 233,915 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 213,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth $2,878,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OOMA remained flat at $$19.74 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 64,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,936. Ooma has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $463.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.82 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

