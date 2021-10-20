$520.10 Million in Sales Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will announce sales of $520.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $517.30 million to $523.00 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $391.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

LFUS stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,748. Littelfuse has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $289.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth $770,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

