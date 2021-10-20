59,139 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Purchased by Clayton Partners LLC

Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000. Discovery comprises 1.4% of Clayton Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Discovery by 170.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,654. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.