$600.94 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will post $600.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $592.02 million to $609.80 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $571.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $130.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $83.04 and a 1 year high of $133.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

