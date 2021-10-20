67,393 Shares in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Acquired by Bloom Tree Partners LLC

Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,879,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,667,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

GSEV stock remained flat at $$9.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. 11,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,777. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.