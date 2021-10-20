$7.44 Billion in Sales Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will post sales of $7.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $8.07 billion. CarMax posted sales of $5.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $30.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 billion to $31.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $31.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.29 billion to $33.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $138.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CarMax has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CarMax by 364.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

