890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,397 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in 890 5th Avenue Partners were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENFA stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

