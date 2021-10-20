9,029 Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.41 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.41.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

