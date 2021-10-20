9,312 Shares in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,498,000 after acquiring an additional 498,259 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,240,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,694,000 after acquiring an additional 76,607 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,323,000 after acquiring an additional 211,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,866,000 after acquiring an additional 28,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average is $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $89.79.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. FirstCash’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

