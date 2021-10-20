$95.57 Million in Sales Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will report $95.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.50 million to $96.63 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $82.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $381.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.13 million to $384.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $395.50 million, with estimates ranging from $381.64 million to $409.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,883,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,926,000 after acquiring an additional 762,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,856,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,854,000 after acquiring an additional 136,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,026,000 after acquiring an additional 206,817 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after acquiring an additional 820,163 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.43. 546,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 89.39%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.