$95.57 Million in Sales Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will report $95.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.50 million to $96.63 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $82.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $381.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.13 million to $384.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $395.50 million, with estimates ranging from $381.64 million to $409.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Net Lease.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,883,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,926,000 after acquiring an additional 762,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,856,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,854,000 after acquiring an additional 136,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,026,000 after acquiring an additional 206,817 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after acquiring an additional 820,163 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.43. 546,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 89.39%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.