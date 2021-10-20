$987.11 Million in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to post $987.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $929.20 million. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $370.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 166.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after purchasing an additional 867,116 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $105,060,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $139,654,000 after acquiring an additional 454,679 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,609,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.23. 52,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,998. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.88. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.40.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

