9,885 Shares in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Acquired by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. Capula Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of The Children’s Place as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 249.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,688 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the second quarter worth approximately $813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the second quarter worth approximately $5,584,000.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.64. The stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.56. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $107.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

