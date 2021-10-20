a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.47. 26,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 639,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

