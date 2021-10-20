Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 242600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.03 million and a P/E ratio of 12.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

