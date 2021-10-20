Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.25

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AAIF stock opened at GBX 228.95 ($2.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £401.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 226.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 227.54. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 189 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 243 ($3.17).

In other news, insider Mark Florance bought 4,600 shares of Aberdeen Asian Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £10,120 ($13,221.84).

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

