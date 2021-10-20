Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $373.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abiomed’s strength in global Impella revenues in first-quarter fiscal 2022 is impressive. FDA’s pre-market approval (PMA) for Impella RP with SmartAssist is encouraging. Expansion of both margins also bodes well. A raised full-year revenue outlook also buoys our optimism. Continued strength in Impella product line and positive market trends for coronary heart diseases (CHD) augur well. Abiomed’s solid global foothold, especially in Japan, is also encouraging. A stable liquidity position is an added plus. The company’s fiscal first-quarter results were better than expected. Over the past six months, Abiomed has outperformed its sector. Yet, Abiomed’s operation in a stiff competitive space and a sluggish macroeconomic climate is worrying. Headwinds like pricing pressures, forex woes and third-party reimbursement prevail.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABMD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $365.60.

Shares of ABMD opened at $349.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.99, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.11. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

