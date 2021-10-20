ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Sunday, October 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACAD. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.93.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

