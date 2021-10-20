Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Hits New 52-Week High at $212.35

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $212.35 and last traded at $212.03, with a volume of 2801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.14. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.