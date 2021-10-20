Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Short Interest Up 22.1% in September

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.3 days.
Shares of Acushnet stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.55. 1,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,425. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.35. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 10.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 48.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.
Acushnet Company Profile
Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.
