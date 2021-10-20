Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Short Interest Up 22.1% in September

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.3 days.

Shares of Acushnet stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.55. 1,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,425. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.35. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 10.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 48.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

