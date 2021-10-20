Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Gap Up to $8.93

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $9.50. Adecoagro shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 10,203 shares.

AGRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $289.77 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 19.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 279,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 44,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 230.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 1,196,712 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

