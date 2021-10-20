Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Gap Up to $8.93

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $9.50. Adecoagro shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 10,203 shares.
AGRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 19.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 279,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 44,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 230.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 1,196,712 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
