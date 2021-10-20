Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires New Shares in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 462.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares during the period.

Shares of RFM stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

