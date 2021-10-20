Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Foundation by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 191,460 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at $614,946.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFWM. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

